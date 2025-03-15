Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Rises By 69.0%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the February 13th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,146.0 days.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

STECF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

