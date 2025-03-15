Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) vs. Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Head to Head Contrast

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spectris alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 8.55% 6.33% 0.39%

Risk and Volatility

Spectris has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commerzbank pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Spectris and Commerzbank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.80 billion 1.83 $180.86 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $22.00 billion 1.40 $2.41 billion $1.91 13.62

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectris and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 1 1 3.50 Commerzbank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Commerzbank beats Spectris on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products. It also provides trade securities; treasury management; corporate financing; real estate financing; financing advisory; merger and acquisition; foreign trade; trade financing; asset and risk management; and online banking, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.