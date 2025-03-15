Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 49.2% in February

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.
Get Our Latest Report on Flywire
Insider Activity at Flywire
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Trading Up 4.4 %
FLYW traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,111. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.