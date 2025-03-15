Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 52.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

GGLL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 1,200,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,180. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.