The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $351.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

