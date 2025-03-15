Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $118,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.28.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.