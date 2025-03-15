Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the February 13th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 116,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,818. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

