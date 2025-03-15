Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

