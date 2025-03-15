Maiden Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

