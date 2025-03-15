5,734 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

