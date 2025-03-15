Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $609.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $725.59 and its 200 day moving average is $650.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,775.49, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

