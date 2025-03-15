HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $504,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,080,000 after purchasing an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after buying an additional 1,522,715 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,037,000 after buying an additional 466,416 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,090,000 after buying an additional 479,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 564,297 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

