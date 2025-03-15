Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NOCT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

