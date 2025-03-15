Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $610,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182,816 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

