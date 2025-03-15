Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60,023 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $492,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

