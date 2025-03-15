OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 12.9 %

OPAL stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Earnings History for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.