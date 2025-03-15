OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 12.9 %

OPAL stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

