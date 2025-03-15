Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,506 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,038,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $341.92 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.37.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

