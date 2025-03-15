HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,157 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

