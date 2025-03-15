Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.