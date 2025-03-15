Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Announces Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of HSCS stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
