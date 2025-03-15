Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Announces Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HSCS stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.