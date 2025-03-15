First National Trust Co Sells 5,889 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after buying an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,422,000 after buying an additional 473,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,506,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

HBAN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.