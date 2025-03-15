Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,177 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

CVX stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.