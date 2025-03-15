Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 195 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $102,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 737.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CHRW shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.38 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

