SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SU Group Price Performance

Shares of SU Group stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Get SU Group alerts:

About SU Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.