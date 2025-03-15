SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SU Group Price Performance
Shares of SU Group stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.
About SU Group
