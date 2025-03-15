Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

