Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

ALLO stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at $428,719.23. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,710 shares of company stock worth $92,125 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

