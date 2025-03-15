Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $128,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,577,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after buying an additional 411,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.28 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

