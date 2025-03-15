First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First National Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

