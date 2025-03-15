Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

GBTC opened at $66.95 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

