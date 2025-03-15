Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

