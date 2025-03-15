Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 102,570 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,570 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.