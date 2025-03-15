ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €2.50 ($2.72) and last traded at €2.50 ($2.72). Approximately 8,446 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.48 ($2.70).
The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.92.
ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.
