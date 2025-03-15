Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Drops By 49.9%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 13th total of 183,700 shares. Currently, 98.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

NASDAQ SMX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 54,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. SMX has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $649.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

