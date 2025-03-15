Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scinai Immunotherapeutics
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.