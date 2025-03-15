Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

