PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-507 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.66 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Up 17.9 %

PD stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

