PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $960.62 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%.

NYSE:PHI opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.812 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

