Rockport Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $378.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

