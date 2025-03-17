Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 385,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,697,000 after acquiring an additional 90,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.64 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

