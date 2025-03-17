TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $627,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $517.46 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.52 and its 200 day moving average is $538.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

