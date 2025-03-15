Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -1.45. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

