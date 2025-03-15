Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 55.0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MingZhu Logistics Price Performance
Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.
About MingZhu Logistics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MingZhu Logistics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Trading Halts Explained
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.