Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.41. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.33.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
