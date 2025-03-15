Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.41. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.