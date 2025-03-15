Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 47,636 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,165,301.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $86.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

