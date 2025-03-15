ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 97,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 816,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

