Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.43 and traded as low as C$10.05. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 33,336 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.61.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.32.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

