EVE’s (EVEX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
EVE Price Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 594.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
