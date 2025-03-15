Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 35,723 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 35,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,647,788.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,894,281.68. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
