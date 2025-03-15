Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Expands By 48.1%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

