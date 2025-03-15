ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,769.72. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $610,201. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 340,854 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,670,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

