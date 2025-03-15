Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as low as C$1.16. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 26,290 shares traded.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

